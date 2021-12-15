Hawaiian Airlines welcomes first Australians to Hawaii since COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines once again welcomed visitors from Australia to Hawaii on Wednesday, Dec. 15, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A welcoming ceremony greeted the passengers after they touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 11:29 a.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Hawaiian Airlines’ executive vice president said, demand to visit the islands is high Down Under.

“We’re going back straightaway to five days a week, which is our usual schedule pre-pandemic, which I think is an indication of the demand that we’re seeing out of the Australian marketplace.” Jon Snook, Hawaiian Airlines Executive vice president

“Yeah! Just everyone is so happy to be traveling internationally again, so there was a bit of a buzz on the flight,” said Australian visitor Simone Mitchell. “I want to drink a Mai Tai, that’s very high on my list and that will hopefully be happening in a few hours.”

The direct flight from Sydney took just under 10 hours.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Officials said, only Australian citizens are allowed to travel back into the country. International passengers will get the green light to travel to Australia once the omicron COVID-19 variant is better understood, according to Snook.