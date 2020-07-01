Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back North America travel in August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced it will resume a reduced schedule between Hawaiʻi and most of its U.S. mainland gateway cities on Aug. 1, when the state of Hawai‘i begins welcoming travelers who choose to participate in a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program being developed. Hawaiian will also increase neighbor island flights to offer guests more seamless connectivity between O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and the Island of Hawai‘i.



“The layered safety measures put in place to protect the health of our local communities promise to make travel to and from Hawai’i more accessible than in recent months,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming onboard guests who support and observe the protocols in place for responsible travel, including our visitors and kama’aina reconnecting with family and friends on the U.S. mainland.”

The airline, which suspended most of its flying in late March due to the pandemic and the state’s ensuing quarantine order for arriving passengers, has been operating a reduced neighbor island network and once-daily service between Honolulu and Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco to support essential flights and critical cargo transportation. Starting today, the carrier will begin once-daily service between Honolulu and Portland and will add once-daily service to San Diego and Sacramento on July 15.

Effective Aug. 1, when Hawai‘i begins waiving its quarantine requirement for travelers who test negative for COVID-19 prior to departure, the carrier will reinstate nonstop service from six U.S. mainland cities to Honolulu, including Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose, and Oakland. Hawaiian also will resume select U.S. West Coast-to-neighbor island routes with its narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento to Kahului, Maui; Los Angeles and Oakland to Līhuʻe, Kaua‘i; and Los Angeles to Kona on the Island of Hawai‘i.



Hawaiian plans to resume weekly service between Honolulu and American Samoa on Aug. 6. Passenger service for the carrier’s international markets remain suspended due to restrictions on inbound travel.



Following these service additions, the airline will be operating an average of 252 weekly flights connecting Hawai‘i to the U.S. mainland and 114 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands. For details on flight frequencies and times, please visit HawaiianAirlines.com.



In May, Hawaiian implemented a comprehensive health and safety program for guests and employees that includes the use of face coverings, airport and onboard spacing, and enhanced cleaning measures. The carrier created a short video to prepare guests for what they can expect when flying on Hawaiian.