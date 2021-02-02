Hawaiian Airlines warns more layoffs to come

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite hopes of making a comeback, Hawaiian Airlines may have to lay off hundreds of workers once again.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

In a notice to the labor department, the airline says it was able to bring back workers with the additional cares funds it was receiving.

That money runs out at the end of March.

Effective April 1, Hawaiian will have to layoff 810 workers, a majority of them are flight attendants.

The layoffs will be temporary but could last six months or longer.

In the last three months of 2020, the airline reported a net loss of $162 million, and a 72-percent drop in capacity.