Hawaiian Airlines volunteers assist passengers at airport through Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To help with the influx of passengers this weekend, a volunteer group from Hawaiian Airlines will be assisting travelers at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

Team Kokua will be wearing purple shirts.

They will help answer questions, guide guests through TSA checkpoints, and direct them to their designated check-in lobby.

“It’s really exciting for us first of all that we’re kind of getting to this new norm of ours,” said Debbie Richards of Team Kokua. “Our employees are really just happy to see passengers taking advantage of the three-day weekend, and kind of easing their anxieties of slipping into travel and that what normal experience used to be.”

“So what I’ve been doing mostly is pulling people out of the wrong line and directing them to the correct line,” said Mark Zender of Team Kokua. “So it seems easy but it can be quite challenging figuring out with the signage and all that stuff. Different arrows pointing you in different directions.”

Team Kokua will be at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport through next Tuesday.