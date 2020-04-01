Hawaiian Airlines to support medical workers with free neighbor island flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — – Hawaiian Airlines will give free flights to medical workers on neighbor Island flights during the month of April to support travel associated with COVID-19 response efforts.

The airline is working with providers to maintain and facilitate the delivery of critical medical services including the Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated (HEPA), The Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Hawaii Pacific Health, and Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc.

On Tuesday, March 31, Hawaiian shared its new flight schedule for neighbor islands in April, during the state of Hawai’i’s 14-day self-quarantine requirement for interisland passengers, except for those considered by the government to be traveling for essential work or needs.

Effective April 4, Hawaiian will be providing a total of 16 daily roundtrip flights with Boeing 717 aircraft between Honolulu (HNL) on Oahu and Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawaii, Kahului (OGG) on Maui, and Lihue (LIH) on Kauai. For travelers not originating in or bound for Oahu, the schedule was carefully created to offer three daily roundtrips via HNL to all Neighbor Islands.

The airline will also keep serving both Molokai and Lanai from Honolulu with ATR-42 aircraft operated by Ohana by Hawaiian, which is also providing all-cargo service with ATR-72 aircraft carrying critical goods statewide.

In the meantime, Hawaiian has suspended service between HNL and Pago Pago (PPG) for at least 30 days at the request of the American Samoan government which is seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The airline, which is pausing once-weekly service through at least April 23, remains in close contact with the U.S. territory and stands ready to resume flights as soon as permitted to do so.