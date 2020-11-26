Hawaiian Airlines to stop blocking seats in mid-December

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced that it will end the practice of blocking off seats on Dec. 15. The temporary policy that promotes onboard distancing has been in place since May 8.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaiian cited recent studies by the Department of Defense and Harvard University that show the risk of catching COVID-19 on an airplane is extremely low.

Other safety measures such as frequent sanitizing, requiring facemasks and a modified boarding and deplaning process to promote social distancing will all remain in place.

Hawaiian Airlines airport employees have been trained to identify symptoms of COVID-19 with a minimal risk of exposure to themselves and others.

For more information on the ongoing Hawaiian Airlines response to COVID-19, click here.