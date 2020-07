HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines has some layoffs coming up.

During the company’s second quarter earnings call, CEO Peter Ingram said the recently completed quarter was incredibly challenging citing the 14-day quarantine as well as the recent cluster within the company.

A decades long flight attendant died just last week from COVID-19 after being linked to a recent Hawaiian Airlines training class.

Ingram says the company is looking to reduce the company’s workforce by 15 to 25 percent.