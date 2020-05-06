Hawaiian Airlines reports loss of income in first quarter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines parent company released its first quarter financial results on Tuesday.
From January through March, the company saw a negative $144 million net income.
It’s predicting record low travel numbers to continue through at least the end of this month.
It is getting some help from the federal government, receiving about $146 dollars from the CARES act last month.
