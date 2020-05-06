Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Hawaiian Airlines reports loss of income in first quarter

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
hawaiian airlines plane_122337

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines parent company released its first quarter financial results on Tuesday.

From January through March, the company saw a negative $144 million net income.

It’s predicting record low travel numbers to continue through at least the end of this month.

It is getting some help from the federal government, receiving about $146 dollars from the CARES act last month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

