Hawaiian Airlines reinstating flights between Hawaii and Boston, New York in Dec.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers who are looking to get away from the cold in Boston and New York will soon be able to journey to Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines announced that in December, the company will reinstate flights between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport and Honolulu and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Service between Honolulu and Boston will be twice a week and service between Honolulu and New York will be three times a week.

At the same time, Hawaiian will resume daily nonstop service between Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Long Beach Airport. The company will offer flyers access to its entire 13-city U.S. mainland network.

Hawaiian will also bring back nonstop flights between Kauai’s Lihue Airport and Los Angeles and Oakland, and between Maui’s Kahului Airport and San Diego and San Francisco.

The carrier’s senior vice president of revenue management and network planning said that the company is excited to offer service to its east coast guests once again.

“We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawaii, and we’re excited to once again offer our east coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,” said Overbeek.

To keep up safety measures in the current COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Hawaii implemented its trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program. The program requires all incoming passengers from the U.S. mainland to provide their negative COVID-19 test results taken.

Tests must be taken 72 hours prior to arrival and come from a trusted state testing partner.

The safety of Hawaiʻi’s residents remains our number one priority. With these safety precautions in place, we are hopeful this program will jump-start our economy and get everybody back to work. pic.twitter.com/McDIiWlbIj — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) October 15, 2020

Among the testing partners approved is Hawaiian Airlines. The carrier has been offering departing guests a mail-in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) saliva test online through Vault Health.

The test is mailed overnight to flyers who will have to self-collect their saliva sample. The kit is then express shipped overnight to a lab. When the lab receives the sample, it will be processed and analyzed. About 24 hours later, lab officials will provide travelers with their test results electronically.

To view a full schedule and purchase flights, visit HawaiianAirlines.com.

