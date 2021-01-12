Hawaiian Airlines opens COVID-19 testing site at Long Beach Airport

Long Beach Airport partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to open a COVID-19 testing site for passengers traveling to Hawaii on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and plans to open a second site for all airline passengers on Saturday, Jan. 16

LONG BEACH, California (KHON2) — Long Beach Airport partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to open a COVID-19 testing site for passengers traveling to Hawaii on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and plans to open a second site for all airline passengers on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The drive-through lab that opened on Tuesday, Jan. 12, offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from Worksite Labs for $90 and delivers results within 36 hours for Hawaiian Airlines passengers. The site is located at 4100 Donald Douglass Dr. and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second lab — set to open on Saturday, Jan. 16, for all passengers — will offer rapid PCR tests from COVID Clinic that deliver results within two hours as well as a variety of antigen and antibody tests. It will be located adjacent to the Hawaiian Airlines testing location and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines has five weekly non-stop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu and will begin daily non-stop flights to Kahului starting Tuesday, March 9.

