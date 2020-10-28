Hawaiian Airlines offers drive-through coronavirus testing at airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is encouraging travelers to pack their bags and cruise their way through pre-travel testing. The airline announced its first drive-through, pre-travel COVID-19 testing service near San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Hawaiian says it will offer the shallow nasal swab test, which guests can take within 72 hours of flight departure, all while remaining in their vehicle. A negative COVID-19 test result is required to bypass quarantine in Hawaii.

“We want pre-travel testing to be as convenient for our guests as ordering and picking up a cup of coffee on the go,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our drive-through service lets our guests focus on getting ready to enjoy Hawai‘i.”

The airline plans to use Droplet Digital PCR tests in partnership with Worksite Labs. Hawaiian says the tests meet the state’s pre-travel testing guidelines.

Guests will be able to receive their results within 36 hours for a fee of $90 or within the same day if they pay for the $150 day-of-travel express service.

