Hawaiian Airlines offers discount on neighbor island flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is hoping to get residents flying again when it starts increased service to the neighbor islands.

The airline is offering a 20 percent discount on flights between June 16 – 30.

June 16 is when Hawaiian will increase neighbor island service.

It is also when the interisland travel quarantine ends.

You have to book the flight between Tuesday and Thursday and you must be a Hawaiian Miles member living in Hawaii.

