Hawaiian Airlines increases flights in preparation for state’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the pre-travel testing program set to take place starting Oct. 15, Hawaiian Airlines announced it is bringing back more flights and routes between the U.S. mainland and Hawai‘i.

Th airline says it will resume nonstop service between Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas starting Oct. 1. A weekly international flight between HNL and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT) is also set to start on Thursday, Oct. 1 and will aim to support essential travel between the two destinations, says Hawaiian.

Flights between HNL and Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX) and San Jose (SJC) international airports are also set to resume on Nov. 1.



By Nov. 18, Hawaiian Airlines plans to service 10 U.S. West Coast cities, which will include nonstop flights between Maui and Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, San Jose and Sacramento.



“We’re encouraged by the positive response to the state’s decision to welcome travelers back to Hawai‘i, and we are resuming service to key markets to give our guests more options to visit our islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines. “While our onboard experience may look a little different these days, we’re excited to share our signature Hawaiian hospitality with our guests and encourage everyone to travel responsibly to keep each other and our communities safe.”



Hawaiian also says guests departing from LAX and SFO airports will have access to drive-through COVID-19 tests. Passengers who take the test and receive a negative result would be exempt from the the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate as part of the new pre-travel testing program which is set to take place starting Oct. 15.



All travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.

For details on Hawaiian Airline’s flight schedules, visit their website.

