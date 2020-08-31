Hawaiian Airlines furloughs workers amid state shutdown



HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter from Hawaiian Airlines President, the company announced a shocking amount of furloughs that will go into effect by Oct. 1. The decision comes after another delay by the state in the pre-travel testing program.

President and CEO, Peter Ingram, wrote to Hawaiian Airlines staff about the company’s decision to begin issuing furlough notices to many contract and some non-contract workers.

These reductions to our teams are painful and stressful for all of us, but necessary to ensure our business survives and is poised to respond to opportunities when we are able to resume a more normal flight schedule. Peter Ingram, President & CEO of Hawaiian Airlines



Hawaiian Airlines says the reductions to staff has been calculated with the expectation that the state will reopen and lift some travel restrictions.

The table below outlines furloughs that are to take place for many Hawaiian Airlines employees:



Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

