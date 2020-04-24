Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants find ways to stay together during Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Images of grounded Hawaiian Airlines planes gripped the hearts of many on social media at the beginning of the Coroanvirus outbreak.

During these uncertain times, crew members are rallying together despite the distance to keep spirits high.

“That’s what I wanted to radiate from this video that positivity to everyone like you got to stay strong within this entire pandemic and the faster we get it done the more time we’ll have to get out and be in the sky,” said Miana Anama a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant.

The ladies kicked off the Tiktok challenge video then the men joined in with a video challenge of their own.

The viral videos reached nearly 75,000 views on Instagram. The Hawaiian Airlines crew is used to working the skies in unison, but with the Coronavirus outbreak bringing that to a halt, this was a simple challenge to bring them back together.

“We say we’re one big ohana here at Hawaiian Airlines and this video and the girls video kind of just brought us back together even though we’re far apart at our own homes it just brought the ohana back together,” said Alakai Lastimado, a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant.