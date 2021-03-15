Hawaiian Airlines expands pre-clearance travel program to Japan, South Korea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its pre-clearance program to Japan and South Korea, allowing international travelers to upload negative test results to the state’s system prior to boarding.

The pre-clearance, which allows travelers to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19, works to minimize lines at local airports by clearing arriving passengers at the start of their flight as opposed to when they land.

Hawaiian Airlines says travelers who qualify for the pre-clearance program will receive wristbands from one of the airline’s guest service agent who will verify their documents prior to boarding.

To qualify for the pre-clear program, complete the following steps:

Create a Safe Travels account for every adult on the itinerary. Add all flight and lodging information to the account. Complete the mandatory health questionnaire within the account. Upload negative test result (PDF format) from a state-approved testing partner to your Safe Travels account.

Hawaiian Airlines says travelers whose negative COVID-19 test is not uploaded to the Safe Travels app prior to departure will be required to sign the state of Hawai‘i’s 10-day self-quarantine agreement upon arriving.

“Expanding our Pre-Clear Program to Japan and South Korea simplifies the travel experience for our international guests so they can spend less time at the airport and more time vacationing or doing business in Hawai‘i,” said the company’s Senior Vice President for Global Sales and Alliances Theo Panagiotoulias. “We look forward to working with the State of Hawai‘i to expand the program to more markets and to continue building back travel to Hawai‘i in a way that is safe for visitors and our community.”