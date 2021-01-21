Hawaiian Airlines expanding Pre-Clear Program for Hawaii-bound travelers

File – Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its Pre-Clear Program for Hawaii-bound travelers to four U.S. mainland airports starting Friday, Jan. 29, so guests can avoid long lines at Hawaii airports.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will be expanding its Pre-Clear Program to four U.S. mainland airports on Friday, Jan. 29, allowing travelers with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass airport screening in Hawaii.

The program — already in operation at the San Francisco International Airport — will expand to Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Long Beach Airport and Phoenix International Airport beginning Friday, Jan. 29.

Travelers to Hawaii are currently required to show proof of a negative test upon arriving at their destination airport to be exempt from self-quarantine. Participants in the Airlines’ Pre-Clear Program can avoid the long lines at Hawaii airports by verifying their documents at their departure airport.

Guests must complete the following steps to qualify for pre-clearance:

Create a Safe Travels account for every adult on the itinerary.

Add all flight and lodging information to the account.

Complete the mandatory health questionnaire within the account.

Upload a negative test result (PDF format) from a state-approved testing partner to the Safe Travels account. A printed copy of the negative results is also recommended.

Travelers will receive a Pre-Clear wristband from a Hawaiian Airlines guest service agent prior to boarding after their documents have been verified. The vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines says, the program will give guests more time to enjoy Hawaii.

“With the Pre-Clear Program, our guests will spend less time in line at the airport and more time safely enjoying Hawaii.” Jeff Helfrick, Vice President of Airport Operations at Hawaiian Airlines

Those who do not upload their negative COVID-19 result to the Safe Travels app — or make their result unavailable during screening — are required to sign a 10-day self-quarantine agreement.