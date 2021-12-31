Hawaiian Airlines cancels 27 more flights due to staffing shortages caused by COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff shortages caused Hawaiian Airlines to cancel another 27 flights due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The airline reported that 22 of the canceled flights were to neighbor islands and five were transpacific.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Hawaiian Airlines President Peter Ingram said that the company having 175 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 contributed to the staff shortages.

“It’s been a compounding of those effects that has left us falling short of our own standards, candidly, in terms of what we expect, in terms of reliability,” said Ingram.

On average, the airline operates a total of 140 neighbor islands and 210 flights systemwide each day.

The canceled flights are an addition to the 11 canceled during the Christmas 2021 weekend and another 10 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.