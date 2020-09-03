Hawaiian Airlines bids aloha to change fees for all flights

If you are planning on flying with Hawaiian Airlines, make sure you have a mask that fits the new requirements.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines guests traveling between Hawai‘i, the U.S. mainland, its international destinations or within the Hawaiian Islands can now reschedule their flights without change fees. The carrier, which has already been waiving change fees for guests who need to postpone their trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is extending the benefit to travelers across its entire network.

“We know our guests’ plans change for a variety of reasons, and we want them to book a flight with confidence and the flexibility to travel when they are ready to take that special Hawai‘i vacation, visit friends and relatives or do business on our neighbor islands,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.

Effective Thursday, Hawaiian eliminated change fees for guests who purchase tickets or redeem HawaiianMiles for Main Cabin, Extra Comfort or First/Premium Cabin Class seats. Main Cabin Basic guests, who enjoy the lowest fares between the U.S. mainland and Hawai‘i, can modify their flight date without a change fee for tickets purchased through the end of the year under the airline’s existing COVID-19 waivers.

All travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must now also complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.

