Hawaiian Airlines announces no August flights between Hawaii and Pago Pago

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines has announced that there will be no flights in August 2020 between Honolulu and Pago Pago, American Samoa.

The U.S. Department of Transportation granted the Hawaiian Airlines request for an extension to it’s exemption to fly the route.

The August extension is Hawaiian’s fourth.

