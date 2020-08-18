Hawaiian Airlines adopts stricter mask policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are planning on flying with Hawaiian Airlines, make sure you have a mask that fits the new requirements.

In May, the airline announced that mask-wearing was required on all of its flights. Now, it is taking another step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hawaiian Airlines announced on Aug. 17 that it will no longer allow masks made with mesh or sheer material, or those with valves.

All passengers 2 years and older will have to wear a mask at the airport and during a flight.

Those who are unable to cover their face due to a medical condition or disability will now have to undergo a personal medical assessment at the airport to be cleared to board, which may take up to an hour.

