Hawaiian Airlines adds more neighbor island flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is increasing neighbor island flights starting Thursday, and again after July 4 to provide more options during the upcoming holiday.

It’s added 28 round-trips:

  • six between Honolulu and Hilo
  • five between Honolulu and Lihue
  • two between Honolulu and Kona
  • one between Honolulu and Kahului

Hawaiian also added one additional round trip to Los Angeles.

