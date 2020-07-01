Hawaiian Airlines adds more neighbor island flights

This 4th of July will be the first major holiday weekend since the quarantine rule for inter-island travelers was lifted. Officials anticipate an increase in passenger counts but it would still be drastically below last year's numbers. We're told the passenger verification process and security checkpoint lines at the airports have been short, but if you plan on traveling to a neighbor island this weekend, you may see a slight increase in wait time.

To celebrate our nation's independence, people may be preparing for an inter-island trip or gathering this 3-day weekend. Hawaiian Airlines tells us it will be adding extra neighbor island flights starting on Thursday and after July 4th to provide more options during the upcoming holiday. An additional 28 round-trips:6 between Honolulu and Hilo.5 between Honolulu and Lihue.2 between Honolulu and Kona.One between Honolulu and Kahului.Hawaiian also added one additional round trip to Los Angeles.