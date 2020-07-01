Hawaiian Airlines adds more neighbor island flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is increasing neighbor island flights starting Thursday, and again after July 4 to provide more options during the upcoming holiday.
It’s added 28 round-trips:
- six between Honolulu and Hilo
- five between Honolulu and Lihue
- two between Honolulu and Kona
- one between Honolulu and Kahului
Hawaiian also added one additional round trip to Los Angeles.
