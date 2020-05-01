Hawaiian Airlines adding one daily flight between Seattle, Honolulu

When people are ready to travel again, we wanted to know what airlines are doing to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. We spoke to an aviation expert who offers some insight.

Peter Forman says it’s important for airlines to make passengers feel safe when they begin traveling.

“JetBlue on Monday, everybody will have to wear a mask on the airplane. So we are going to see I think it’s going to be popular. So if they are successful in filling up more of their seats because of that, I think other airlines will follow suit,” said Forman.

Forman tells us some airlines are leaving the middle seat empty for social distancing purposes. Cleaning the plane has also ramped up.

During a State Senate Special Committee, lawmakers were told more than two dozen flights are expected to come to Hawaii by mid-May but the Transportation Department says it’s just a projection and believes that number will go down.

“I think it’s going to change based on the fact that the announcement on the extension of the proclamation to May 31st,” said Ross Higashi of HIDOT.

“The point is to expect the worse,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz. “If it gets ramped up, what is our plan?”

“(We) can take a look at that,” said Higashi.

Hawaiian Airlines says it’s adding a daily flight between Seattle and Honolulu starting Friday.

Hawaiian says:

“A combination of a reduction in widebody aircraft service from the West Coast, an increased need for carriage of cargo with an urgent delivery timeline, and lower fuel prices provided us with an opportunity to create some revenue while 95 percent of our flight schedule is suspended.”

The company says it is working on a social distancing plan for the time when Hawaii starts welcoming more visitors.