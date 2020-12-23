Hawaii Youth Symphony celebrates Christmas with virtual performance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Youth Symphony (HYS) helped to spread holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 22, by releasing a special rendition of “Mele Kalikimaka” just three days before Christmas Day.

The music is performed by students in the “Symphony+” program as they play instruments in sync from their homes.

The president of HYS says the song is meant to lift everyone’s spirits in what has been a very challenging year.

“We know this year has been challenging, and we hope to make spirits a little brighter as we head into the holidays and a hopeful 2021,” HYS President Randy Wong said. “This beloved song, together with the inspiring talents of our students, offers a joyful way to share the healing power of music and the magic of the season.”

To watch the full HYS rendition of “Mele Kalikimaka,” click here.