HONOLULU (KHON2) — The work-search requirement for people collecting unemployment benefits resumes this Sunday.

As part of the requirement, filers will have to search for at least three jobs a week.

Those who quality will still receive the additional $300 a week from the federal government.

Other states have opted out of it but Governor Ige says too many families here are still struggling.