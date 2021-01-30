Hawaii women’s basketball game at UC Irvine canceled

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team had its game against UC Irvine canceled on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The two teams played on Friday afternoon, with the Anteaters winning 82-68. Saturday was supposed to be the conclusion of the two-game series, but the game is being canceled due to COVID-19 safety. It is currently unknown who on either team has been affected by the virus.

The next scheduled game for the Rainbow Wahine (3-4, 2-3 Big West Conference) is currently set to take place on Feb. 5 against UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.