Hawaii woman hits big at Las Vegas casino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite the mandatory travel quarantine in place, it seems that some Hawaii residents are still traveling to Las Vegas.
One woman hit big.
On Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, Louise, a regular at the California Hotel and Casino, also known as the Cal, in downtown Las Vegas, decided to stop by the Fremont.
She hit a nearly $790,000 progressive jackpot on the “Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno” slot game!
At first, she thought she won only $79,000, but quickly released that she had actually won 10 times that amount.
Her luck didn’t stop there.
While waiting to be paid for her huge, win, Louise hit a second jackpot of more than $5,000 on a nearby machine.
