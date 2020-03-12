Hawai’i Volleyball teams making plans to return from road trips following suspension of season due to coronavirus pandemic

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball and women’s beach volleyball teams are making plans to return to the islands after their scheduled matches on the continental United States were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The second-ranked Rainbow Warriors were scheduled to open Big West Conference play Friday and Saturday at CSUN, before a single non-conference match at Pepperdine in Malibu on Monday.

When the Big West Conference made the announcement that all sports were suspended, the team began making plans for their return trip to Hawaii. It’s expected that UH will return on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team was scheduled to play six matches in four days starting with the Stetson Beach Blast in Deland, Florida starting on Friday.

The Beach ‘Bows left Honolulu last night, and arrived in Florida this afternoon. They learned of the suspension of the season upon arrival and began making plans for their return trip to Hawaii.

‘Everyone is just devastated’ • UH Beach Volleyball team lands in Florida only to immediately start making plans to return from road trip as season is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Ffm8u1VDih @UHBeachVolley #GoBows // https://t.co/SOdY380YYP 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/GUQtADO5oP — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 12, 2020

It is unknown at this time how the NCAA will handle the situation moving forward regarding collegiate seniors who would have their eligibility come to an end with the cancelation of the 2020 championship seasons.