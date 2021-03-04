Hawaii Volcanoes National Park sees huge dip in visits

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park admitted 589,775 visitors to Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes in 2020, a 57% decrease from 2019 when just over 1.36 million visitors entered the park.

The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the low numbers, according to Park officials.

Superintendent Rhonda Loh said, staff continue to ensure the safety of the community and visitors to the Park.

“Park staff continue to work hard to keep Hawaiʻi Volcanoes a safe place for our community and visitors to recreate outdoors, and a safe place to work, by implementing and following federal and local public health guidelines during this pandemic. “Currently, almost all trails and backcountry areas that were open before the pandemic are open again. We continue to urge everyone to recreate responsibly and maintain physical distance and small group size, wear masks, and frequently sanitize hands.” Rhonda Loh, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park superintendent

Face masks are required in all National Park Services buildings and facilities. They must also be worn on federally managed lands at times while physical distancing is not possible.

