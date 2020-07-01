Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Cultural Festival goes virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s annual Cultural Festival will be held virtually.

Now in its 40th year, the festival shares information about Hawaiian culture, such as stories of Pele, sacred areas within the park and will also host demonstrations on martial arts, lei and broom making.

The event is usually the first Saturday in July.

The cultural festival will take place July 5 to July 11 on Facebook.

There will also be a watch party of the 2018 documentary Saving Ohia.

THE LATEST ON KHON2