1  of  3
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County. Virtual graduation for Aiea High School’s graduating class of 2020, hosted by KHON’s Justin Cruz and Joe Moore. KHON2 News at 4

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park access to increase access to community

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will increase community access.

With the public health concerns regarding COVID-10, the National Park Service is working with government and health agencies to increase park access in a phased approach.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened access to:  

  • Mauna Loa Road to Kipukapuaulu for vehicles, bicyclists and hikers, including Tree Molds. The picnic area will remain closed. 
  • Mauna Loa Road past Kipukapuaulu is open for hikers and bicyclists to Mauna Loa Overlook at 6,662 feet but is closed to vehicles. 
  • Footprints Trail from Highway 11 to the Kau Desert Trail and Mauna Iki Trail junction, including the Footprints shelter (1.9 miles one way). 
  • Escape Road, for bicycling, horseback riding, and hiking to the Mauna Ulu junction.
  • With public health in mind, all other areas in the park remain closed at this time. Commercial and special use permits continue to be suspended. 

“We have completed thorough risk assessments for the continued safety of our staff and the public, and while we are excited to increase access in areas of the park that allow for social distancing in an outdoor, open-air environment, we are urging each person to be safe to keep us all safe,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “If people cannot adhere to the latest health guidelines for their protection and ours, the park may have to close these areas again.” 

While these areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Friday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 66°

Saturday

82° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 82° 66°

Monday

82° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 82° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

Trending Stories