Hawaii Volcanoes National Park access to increase access to community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will increase community access.

With the public health concerns regarding COVID-10, the National Park Service is working with government and health agencies to increase park access in a phased approach.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened access to:

Mauna Loa Road to Kipukapuaulu for vehicles, bicyclists and hikers, including Tree Molds. The picnic area will remain closed.

Mauna Loa Road past Kipukapuaulu is open for hikers and bicyclists to Mauna Loa Overlook at 6,662 feet but is closed to vehicles.

Footprints Trail from Highway 11 to the Kau Desert Trail and Mauna Iki Trail junction, including the Footprints shelter (1.9 miles one way).

Escape Road, for bicycling, horseback riding, and hiking to the Mauna Ulu junction.

With public health in mind, all other areas in the park remain closed at this time. Commercial and special use permits continue to be suspended.

“We have completed thorough risk assessments for the continued safety of our staff and the public, and while we are excited to increase access in areas of the park that allow for social distancing in an outdoor, open-air environment, we are urging each person to be safe to keep us all safe,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “If people cannot adhere to the latest health guidelines for their protection and ours, the park may have to close these areas again.”

While these areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

