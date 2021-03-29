Hawaii veterans honored on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Legislators at the state Capitol honored veterans in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday, March 29 in front of the Vietnam War memorial.

The two veterans who presided over the ceremony were Rep. Bob McDermott, a Marine Corps veteran, and Colonel Gene E. Castagnetti USMC (Ret.), a Vietnam veteran.

Certificates were presented to:

Major Joseph Magaldi, Jr., who served as a Disbursing Officer with Third Marine Division and received the Navy Achievement Medal with a Combat V

Captain Carl Meier, who served two tours of duty, participated in 28 combat missions and received the Bronze Star

Staff Sergeant Robert Kent, who served two tours of duty with the 25th Infantry Division and the 525th Military Intelligence Group and received the Bronze Star.

Usually the legislature honors Vietnam veterans from Hawaii in a ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, it was held on the Capitol grounds fronting the Vietnam War memorial.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day honors, Honolulu, Hawaii, Monday, March 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Amanda Neuman, House Minority Caucus)

The last American combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held by North Vietnam were returned to American soil on March 29, 1973.