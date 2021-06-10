Hawaii vaccine incentive program now offering 50 roundtrip Southwest Airlines tickets

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, June 10, that it is offering 50 free roundtrip tickets as part of Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The $20,000 donation prices each roundtrip ticket at $400. Tickets are valid from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022 — the expiration date will not be extended.

The free airline tickets are among many prizes the state is offering as part of its #HiGotVaccinated campaign that was launched last week.

There is still time to get vaccinated and sign up to win a prize. All residents who are 18 years and older and have received at least one shot of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to enter. All entries must be received by 11:59 pm on June 30, but a winner will be announced each week starting with the first drawing, which is set to take place on Friday, June 11.

Prizes include a free trip to Las Vegas, 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, free Zippy’s for a year and more.

Click here to see the full list of prizes.

