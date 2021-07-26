DOH updates COVID-19 guidance for schools a week before new school year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Dept. of Health (DOH) released an updated COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday that includes core essential strategies and multiple mitigation strategies, with a week left before schools return to in-person education.

With COVID-19 cases going up, there is uncertainty about what returning to classrooms will look like. There were 163 coronavirus cases reported in Hawaii on Monday, bringing the state total to 40,822. The state now stands at 59.8% of vaccinated residents.

Last week, there was some clarity with the Dept. of Education outlining distance learning options. At least 12 elementary schools in the central Oahu school district offer it. However, six complex areas will not offer distance learning due to low demand; some schools will also offer both.

Below is a summary of changes to DOH’s COVID-19 guidance for schools:

ADDITIONS

Promoting COVID-19 vaccination as a core essential strategy.

Physical distancing in school settings as an additional mitigation strategy. Maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, when possible. Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance between students and staff, and between staff members who are not fully vaccinated, when possible.

Screening testing as an additional mitigation strategy.

No requirement for a negative COVID-19 test or a clinician’s note to return to school after isolation and quarantine.

UPDATES

Updated mask guidance for indoor and outdoor settings. Indoors: Masks must always be worn correctly and consistently by all students and staff. The only exception is for eating and drinking. Outdoors: Students and staff do not need to wear masks in most outdoor settings. Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people. Schools may elect to require that masks be worn in outdoor settings to simplify procedures for identification of contacts when a person with COVID19 infection is identified.

Sports and extracurricular activities, risk-based approach.

Definition for a student close contact in a K-12 indoor classroom setting.

DELETIONS

Physical barriers.

Limits on number of students to a seat on school buses.

Reopening thresholds and learning models.

The first official day for teachers is Wednesday, July 28, then just six days later, kids will return to campus.

Click here to read the DOH’s COVID-19 Guidance for Schools.