Hawaii union members hold news conference to discuss taking legal action against COVID vaccine mandate

Representatives for Hawaii union members taking legal action against the state’s COVID vaccine mandate held a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (KHON2)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii union members is holding a news conference at attorney Michael Green’s office to discuss taking legal action against the state’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Last week, Gov. David Ige mandated that state and county workers would need to get vaccinated for the coronavirus by Aug. 16, or get tested once per week. Representatives for the union members in the class action lawsuit say this is a violation of their collective bargaining agreement.

There are a number of free testing sites across the islands, but those who choose not to go to them will have to pay for their own. Exemptions will be provided but it is still not clear how those will be determined. Those who do not comply, however, could lose their job.

HGEA, and other public workers unions such as UPW, and those representing teachers, police officers, UH professors and firefighters said they encourage their members to get vaccinated. Still, they say the unions should have been consulted.

Six public unions issued a joint statement on Ige’s vaccine policy. Read it here.

