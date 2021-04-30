Hawaii travelers returning from mainland youth football tournament urged to get tested for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) urges anyone who attended a recent youth football tournament on the mainland to get tested for COVID-19 and to quarantine.

Teams involved in the Pylon Mecca 7v7 tournament played games in Utah and Nevada.

DOH says seven people who returned to Maui and six who returned to Oahu have tested positive, including players, parents and spectators.

Health officials continue to investigate this cluster and expect more cases.

Anyone who attended the tournament is asked to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine for at least ten days, followed by four days of self-monitoring.

All close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated are also asked to quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, head and body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat or congestion.

Anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive should seek medical advice and isolate.