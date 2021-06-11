Hawaii travel rules to change Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New travel changes will be put in place on Tuesday, June 15.

Flying inter-island will have no restrictions, so travelers do not need a pre-travel COVID-19 test and will not be required to quarantine when flying to a neighbor island or Oahu.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Folks who were vaccinated in Hawaii and travel to the mainland will also be able to come home to the islands with no required COVID-19 test. They will have to upload their vaccination information to the Save Travels website beforehand, however.

Anyone vaccinated on the mainland will also be able to bypass the testing requirement once Hawaii reaches a 60% vaccination rate, according to the Department of Health.

Click here to visit the Save Travels website.