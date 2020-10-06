Hawaii tourist attractions plan to reopen with more visitors expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It made no sense to reopen for many paid attractions while tourism remains low, and some will wait at least a month after the pre-travel testing program is in place before reopening for visitors.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The last Luau was in the spring at the Polynesian Cultural Center as COVID-19 has shut down most of the park’s operations. The center’s vice president, Eric Workman said it is likely most of the facility will remain closed until the beginning of 2021.

Workman said, “We’re targeting Jan. 4, but we’d love to be able to open earlier if we see visitors coming in enough mass to sustain the opening of the center, we’ll certainly do it.”

The center’s Pounders Restaurant and its marketplace are open but do not count on buffet-style meals once the attractions reopen, but do plan on keeping distance.

“We will have more distance when performers do not wear their masks when they have them off for the performance and they may be singing,” Workman said. “There will be more distance from them and the audience.”

Sea Life Park has also been closed since the spring. It has plans to reopen on Dec, 1. It’s general manager Valerie King said, it gives them more than a month after the pre-travel testing program takes effect to check on metrics for visitors and the coronavirus.

King said, “We don’t want to have to open and close, so just in case we go back again, we don’t want to go through that.”

For visitors, the park’s interactive programs will be more intimate with a 10 person capacity. They will also need to leave contact information in case they need to be reached by the department of health.

“Now we’re going to ask that from everybody, so even if you’re just going to do general admission,” King said. “Typically you would walk in, we’re now going to get all of their information.”

The Waikiki Aquarium is going through renovations and does not have a reopening date set, neither does the Dole Plantation.

Although most of the state and national parks, including the Pearl Harbor National Memorial have started its phased reopenings.

Latest Stories on KHON2