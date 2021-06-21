Hawaii Tourism Authority reports May hotel occupancy rates 17.5% lower than pre-pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tourism numbers continue to slowly bounce back.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority in May occupancy at hotels was just 17.5% lower than they were in May 2019 pre-pandemic.

Revenue per room was down just over 15%.

However, the average daily rate was nearly 13% higher than 2019.

According to HTA, the higher prices were mainly on the neighbor islands with Oahu hotels recording a 16% drop in daily rates compared to 2019.