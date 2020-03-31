Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 826 people arrived in Hawaii Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The parking lot at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is empty.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority 826 people arrived in Hawaii on March 29.

Of the more than 2,700 people getting those quarantine orders since last week, 766 of them are tourists and nearly 2,000 are locals.

HTA says they have 45 employees making calls to quarantined visitors making sure they’re staying in.

With airlines cutting back on flights many planes are parked along certain runways at the airport.