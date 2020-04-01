Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 681 people arrived in Hawaii Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority there were 41 flights yesterday with 681 people arriving.

Of those 681, there were 121 visitors, 300 residents and the rest were crew members.

Since the governor’s quarantine orders took effect on Thursday more than 2200 residents and more than 800 visitors are supposed to be in self-quarantine.

The majority of people have flown to Oahu followed by Maui, Kona and Lihue.