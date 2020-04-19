Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 486 arrivals in state on April 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority show that 486 people arrived in the state on April 17.

Included in that number are 184 residents and 98 visitors. HTA is making some changes to ensure people flying in are complying with the mandatory quarantine order.

Phone numbers written down on declaration forms will be called on the spot to make sure they’re correct.

Lodging accommodations will also be verified. HTA says if these checks don’t pan out, it will be turned over to law enforcement.