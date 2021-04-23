Hawaii to restart Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations after updates are made, DOH says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is planning to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the latest federal guidance.

On Friday, April 23, the U.S. government lifted its pause after a health panel decided that it’s time to resume the use of J&J shots, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Last week’s discovery of the blood clots prompted a pause in administering the one-shot vaccines, following reports of six women getting blood clots.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, CDC advisers on Friday said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk.

“The benefits do clearly outweigh the risk from a population and individual perspective,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a member of the advisory panel and a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The CDC has advised anyone who experiences adverse reactions to the J&J shot to contact their doctor immediately. Concerning symptoms that could arise up to three weeks after the shot include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.

DOH did not provide a date for when J&J shots will resume but anticipates it will happen soon.

The screening form for people who elect to receive the J&J vaccine and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization are being updated. Once they are updated, J&J vaccinations will restart, DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said on Friday.

Hawaii currently has over 20,000 J&J doses in refrigerators.

Click here to register for a vaccine appointment.