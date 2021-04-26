Hawaii to restart Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday after U.S. lifts pause

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, April 29.

On Friday, April 23, the U.S. government lifted its 11-day pause after a health panel decided that it’s time to resume the use of J&J shots, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a statement on Monday, April 26. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

The J&J will be offered at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College on April 26, May 4, May 6, and May 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional opportunities to receive the single-shot vaccine at locations around the state will be announced in the coming days and posted here.

Anyone on Oahu age 18 or older can register for the J&J vaccine by clicking here.

Last week’s discovery of the blood clots prompted a pause in administering the one-shot vaccines, following reports of six women getting blood clots.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, CDC advisers said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk.

“The benefits do clearly outweigh the risk from a population and individual perspective,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a member of the advisory panel and a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The CDC has advised anyone who experiences adverse reactions to the J&J shot to contact their doctor immediately. Concerning symptoms that could arise up to three weeks after the shot include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.

Hawaii currently has over 20,000 J&J doses in refrigerators.

Health officials across the state said residents can still get Pfizer or Moderna if they’re concerned about any adverse side effects.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the blood clots which occurred in the brain were extremely rare and believes those with any rare blood disorder should talk to a doctor first.

Click here to register for a vaccine appointment.