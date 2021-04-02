Hawaii to receive $32M in federal aid to support coronavirus vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health will receive a total of $32,834,105 in new federal funding to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) made the announcement on Friday, April 2.

The funds may be used for all vaccine distribution efforts, including operating vaccination sites, supporting staff and systems to track vaccinations, and conducting community outreach.

“These federal funds will help us crush this virus and get shots into arms all across our state,” Schatz said. “Vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, and this new money will help us get there even faster.”

This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law on March 11, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020.