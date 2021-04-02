Hawaii to receive $32M in federal aid to support coronavirus vaccinations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DOE employee Brian Hammond received his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5. (Courtesy: Department of Health)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health will receive a total of $32,834,105 in new federal funding to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) made the announcement on Friday, April 2.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The funds may be used for all vaccine distribution efforts, including operating vaccination sites, supporting staff and systems to track vaccinations, and conducting community outreach.

“These federal funds will help us crush this virus and get shots into arms all across our state,” Schatz said. “Vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, and this new money will help us get there even faster.”

This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law on March 11, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Light to moderate trade winds will strengthen over the weekend

VIDEO: Officials say U.S. Capitol police officer killed after vehicle rams into officers

Video shows police at U.S. Capitol as campus is on lockdown

White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing amid change to CDC travel guidelines

More Top Stories

Trending Stories