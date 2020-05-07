Hawaii to get over $5.5 million to support police departments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will receive more than $5.5 million in new federal funding to support local law enforcement agencies.

This will also cover the cost of COVID-19 response efforts, including personal protective equipment for law enforcement personnel, training, and overtime pay for officers on the frontlines.

“Our police and correctional officers are on the frontlines of this pandemic and are putting their health at risk to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new funding will give our law enforcement officers additional resources to protect themselves and our communities during this crisis.”

The more than $5.5 million in funding for Hawai‘i law enforcement includes:

$3,642,919 for the State of Hawaii

$87,170 for the County of Kauai

$260,083 for the County of Maui

$246,300 for the County of Hawaii

$1,296,475 for the City and County of Honolulu

This funding is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and allows states and local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic, including through overtime, personal protective equipment, hiring, supplies, training, and travel expenses.