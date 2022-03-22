HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s mask mandate is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 25 which means things will look a lot different in malls, gyms and more.

Some folks told KHON2 that they were a little apprehensive, however.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A few locals said they will hang onto their face coverings for a little while longer.

“I feel Hawaii is an ohana state,” said Salt Lake resident Lucille Caba. “They worry about their neighbors. They worry about their family. So that’s why I feel, yes, keep the mask on.”

Kahala and Pearlridge malls will drop their mask policy starting Saturday, March 26 to align with the end of the State mandate. Some patrons showed concern — not for themselves but for those around them.

“My brother died on June 12 from COVID and for me, it’s a personal thing, it’s a family thing. Ohana. Yes, I will wear my mask.” Lucille Caba, Salt Lake resident

“It’s I think less self, more selfless rather than selfish,” Kahala resident Kawika Kauka said. “It is more for the broader community for sure. I’ve witnessed a lot of people who have been affected by it personally. It’s not a good thing so we want to keep everyone safe as long as possible for sure.”

24 Hour Fitness locations will also be making changes for employees and guests alike while still leaving the option to cover up.

“It’s their choice to wear it if they feel like they want that as a layer of safety for themselves,” 24 Hour Fitness district manager Barnaby Smith said. “For those that choose that they don’t want to, that’s an option for them as well.”

Palolo resident Aiden Solis was working out and said face coverings are not that big of an issue in the gym, but he will still be keeping a mask on him in the short-term.

“Most of the time I’m not really thinking about it,” Solis said. “I’ll pull it down every so often so I can get a quick fresh breath of air, and then just pull it back put most of the time. I’m not really thinking about it.”

Consolidated Theatres said in a statement:

“In alignment with current guidelines, we will no longer require our guests to wear masks inside Consolidated Theatres locations starting this Saturday. As we have for over a century, we will continue to serve our community safely and with aloha every day. We encourage our individual guests to make their own decisions whether to continue to mask indoors based on their own personal comfort levels and needs.” Kyler Kokubun, Marketing & Events Manager

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Individual establishments will still be able to enforce their own mask policies after the state mandate ends, so patrons may want to call and check before heading out.