HONOLULU (KHON2) — As COVID numbers nationwide have improved many states are lifting their current COVID mask mandates.

However, one state that has not come out with an updated plan recently is Hawaii.

Jodi Leong, the Deputy Communication Director for the Office of the Governor said they are still talking about the current indoor mask mandate, however nothing has changed in the past week.

“Discussions continue and we have nothing new on the indoor mask mandate at this time,” said Leong.

Currently in place in Hawaii is the COVID-19 emergency proclamation which goes over the rules for traveling to the state, quarantining protocols if infected with COVID and face covering regulations.

“The COVID-19 emergency proclamation currently expires on Mar. 25,” said Leong. “So I expect there will be an announcement before then, on whether or not the indoor mask mandate/Safe Travels will be extended.”

The situations below do not require a mask under current regulations for Hawaii residents and visitors:

Individuals with medical conditions or disabilities where the wearing of a face covering may pose a health or safety risk to the individual

Children under the age of 5

While working at a desk or work station and not actively engaged with other employees, customers, or visitors, provided that the individual’s desk or workstation is not located in a common or shared area and physical distancing of at least six (6) feet is maintained

While eating, drinking, smoking, as permitted by applicable law

Inside private automobiles, provided the only occupants are members of the same household/living unit/residence or all occupants have been vaccinated with a vaccination regimen approved by the Department of Health

While receiving services allowed under a State or county order, rule, or proclamation that require access to that individual’s nose or mouth

Where federal or state safety or health regulations, or a financial institution’s policy (based on security concerns), prohibit the wearing of facial coverings

Individuals who are communicating with the hearing impaired while actively communicating (e.g., signing or lip reading)

First responders (police, fire fighters, lifeguards, etc.) to the extent that wearing face coverings may impair or impede the safety of the first responder in the performance of his/her duty

While outdoors as specifically allowed by a provision of a State or county COVID-19 related order, rule, or proclamation.

Even though COVID numbers remain high in the United States, the number of new cases and hospitalizations are decreasing.

Here are the states lifting mask mandates:

California

Delaware

Illinois

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Washington

You can read the full proclamation by going to the Office of the Governor’s website.