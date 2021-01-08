Hawaii teachers union asking for improved COVID-19 modeling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) asked the State to improve the standard used to determine school COVID-19 models on Friday, Jan. 8, in light of the recent spike in cases.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The current models are based on two sets of seven-day averages ending on Wednesdays.

The 322 cases reported on Thursday, Jan. 7, will not be fully factored in because of the lag and will not cause any changes to schools’ instructional models until two weeks from now.

The HSTA says, the current process is not responsive enough and the State should use rolling data instead.

“What we’re really worried about is during those two weeks, so many of our students and our teachers and all of our employees at the schools will be exposed before they actually start taking action,” HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said. “The equivalent would be literally is if a hurricane is hitting Hawaii and we wait two weeks later to close down our schools.”

The HSTA said in a statement: