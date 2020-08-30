Hawaii Supreme Court orders deadline extension on bar exam

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Supreme Court ordered the deadline extension for bar applicants to choose to defer taking the exam to a future date with no additional application fee, or to pursue a provisional license that will be good through July 1, 2022.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to officials, the original deadline was July 28, 2020. However, bar applicants now have until Sept. 9, which is the first day of the state’s bar exam, to make a choise.

There are 120 applicants who have chosen to take the written exam using their laptops, according to state officials.

The exam will take place on September 9 and 10 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Each applicant will be seated alone at an eight-foot table, with at least 10 feet between each table.

Latest Stories on KHON2