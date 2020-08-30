Hawaii Supreme Court orders deadline extension on bar exam

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Supreme Court ordered the deadline extension for bar applicants to choose to defer taking the exam to a future date with no additional application fee, or to pursue a provisional license that will be good through July 1, 2022.
According to officials, the original deadline was July 28, 2020. However, bar applicants now have until Sept. 9, which is the first day of the state’s bar exam, to make a choise.
There are 120 applicants who have chosen to take the written exam using their laptops, according to state officials.
The exam will take place on September 9 and 10 at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Each applicant will be seated alone at an eight-foot table, with at least 10 feet between each table.
